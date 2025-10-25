Sweep or Import a Private Key: Which Moves the Funds?
Importing leaves bitcoin under the old key; sweeping transfers it. Understand fees, address types and the paper wallet change trap.
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Contents
- Importing leaves the old key in control
- Sweeping moves the balance and costs a fee
- Match the source address and avoid the change trap
- Sweep a recovered paper key deliberately
- FAQ
- Sources
- Example BIP39 word sequences
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- sweep private key · import private key · Bitcoin paper wallet · transaction fees · change address
Guides on the same subject
- Seed Phrase vs Private Key: What's the Difference?
A seed phrase backs up a whole HD wallet; a private key controls one address. See how words become keys, what each restores and which to back up.
- Private Key Export: MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Electrum
MetaMask and Electrum export private keys, Trust Wallet only in Developer Mode, and a Ledger never does. Steps for each wallet, plus safer ways to move funds.
- BIP38 Encrypted Private Keys: 6P Format and How to Decrypt
BIP38 encrypts one Bitcoin private key with a passphrase into a 58-character 6P string. Both modes, a decrypted test vector, wallet support and safe sweeping.
One of the documents in the Private Key PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.