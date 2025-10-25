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Sweep or Import a Private Key: Which Moves the Funds?

Importing leaves bitcoin under the old key; sweeping transfers it. Understand fees, address types and the paper wallet change trap.

PDF document · Published October 25, 2025 · Updated November 20, 2026

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Contents Importing leaves the old key in control Sweeping moves the balance and costs a fee Match the source address and avoid the change trap Sweep a recovered paper key deliberately FAQ Sources Example BIP39 word sequences Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: sweep private key · import private key · Bitcoin paper wallet · transaction fees · change address Topic: Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

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