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Ethereum Private Keys in Trust Wallet: Export and Import

What an Ethereum private key is, how Trust Wallet derives keys from one BIP39 phrase, how to export and import a hex key and what to do if it is exposed.

PDF document · Published March 22, 2025 · Updated November 12, 2026

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Contents What Is an Ethereum Private Key? How Trust Wallet Handles Ethereum Private Keys Exporting and Importing Your Ethereum Private Key in Trust Wallet Security Best Practices If Your Private Key Is Compromised BIP39 format examples Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: Ethereum private key · Trust Wallet · hex private key · export private key · import private key Topic: Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

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