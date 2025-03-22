Ethereum Private Keys in Trust Wallet: Export and Import
What an Ethereum private key is, how Trust Wallet derives keys from one BIP39 phrase, how to export and import a hex key and what to do if it is exposed.
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Contents
- What Is an Ethereum Private Key?
- How Trust Wallet Handles Ethereum Private Keys
- Exporting and Importing Your Ethereum Private Key in Trust Wallet
- Security Best Practices
- If Your Private Key Is Compromised
- BIP39 format examples
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Ethereum private key · Trust Wallet · hex private key · export private key · import private key
Guides on the same subject
- Private Key Export: MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Electrum
MetaMask and Electrum export private keys, Trust Wallet only in Developer Mode, and a Ledger never does. Steps for each wallet, plus safer ways to move funds.
- Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained
A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.
- Ethereum Keystore File (JSON Wallet): Structure and Security
An Ethereum keystore file, or JSON wallet, holds one private key encrypted with a password via scrypt or PBKDF2 and AES-128-CTR. Fields, wallets, Python code.
One of the documents in the Private Key PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.