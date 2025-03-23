Bitcoin Private Keys: Range, WIF and Hex Formats
The valid range of Bitcoin private keys on secp256k1, how WIF and hex encode a 32-byte key, how a key becomes an address and how to store keys safely.
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Contents
- Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Bitcoin private key · secp256k1 · Base58Check · hex private key
Guides on the same subject
- Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained
A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.
- EVM Address Format Explained: Structure & Usage
An EVM address is 0x plus 40 hex characters: the last 20 bytes of the Keccak-256 hash of a secp256k1 public key, with an EIP-55 checksum.
- Seed Phrase vs Private Key: What's the Difference?
A seed phrase backs up a whole HD wallet; a private key controls one address. See how words become keys, what each restores and which to back up.
One of the documents in the Private Key PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.