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Bitcoin Private Keys: Range, WIF and Hex Formats

The valid range of Bitcoin private keys on secp256k1, how WIF and hex encode a 32-byte key, how a key becomes an address and how to store keys safely.

PDF document · Published March 23, 2025 · Updated November 12, 2026

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Contents Example sequences from the BIP39 wordlist Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: Bitcoin private key · secp256k1 · Base58Check · hex private key Topic: Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

Guides on the same subject Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.

EVM Address Format Explained: Structure & Usage An EVM address is 0x plus 40 hex characters: the last 20 bytes of the Keccak-256 hash of a secp256k1 public key, with an EIP-55 checksum.

Seed Phrase vs Private Key: What's the Difference? A seed phrase backs up a whole HD wallet; a private key controls one address. See how words become keys, what each restores and which to back up.

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