Bitcoin Private Keys in Trust Wallet: Export and Import
What a Bitcoin private key is, how Trust Wallet derives keys from one BIP39 phrase, how to export and import a WIF key and what to do if it is exposed.
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Contents
- What Is a Bitcoin Private Key?
- How Trust Wallet Manages Private Keys
- Exporting and Importing Your Bitcoin Private Key in Trust Wallet
- Security Best Practices
- What to Do If Your Private Key Is Compromised
- Key Takeaway
- Sample sequences of BIP39 words
- Reading a BIP39 phrase
- See also
- Keywords:
- Bitcoin private key · Trust Wallet · WIF · export private key · import private key
Guides on the same subject
- Private Key Export: MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Ledger, Electrum
MetaMask and Electrum export private keys, Trust Wallet only in Developer Mode, and a Ledger never does. Steps for each wallet, plus safer ways to move funds.
- Bitcoin Private Key Format: WIF, Base58 and Hex Explained
A Bitcoin private key is a 256-bit number, usually shown in WIF: Base58 with a version byte, compression flag and checksum. Encoding steps and test vectors.
- How to View Your Seed Phrase in MetaMask, Trust and More
Where MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Coinbase Wallet, Exodus, Electrum and BlueWallet show your recovery phrase, and why Ledger and Trezor never do.
One of the documents in the Private Key PDF Archive, listed on archive page 2.