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Bitcoin Private Keys in Trust Wallet: Export and Import

What a Bitcoin private key is, how Trust Wallet derives keys from one BIP39 phrase, how to export and import a WIF key and what to do if it is exposed.

PDF document · Published March 22, 2025 · Updated November 12, 2026

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Contents What Is a Bitcoin Private Key? How Trust Wallet Manages Private Keys Exporting and Importing Your Bitcoin Private Key in Trust Wallet Security Best Practices What to Do If Your Private Key Is Compromised Key Takeaway Sample sequences of BIP39 words Reading a BIP39 phrase See also

Keywords: Bitcoin private key · Trust Wallet · WIF · export private key · import private key Topic: Private Keys and Addresses: Formats Explained

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