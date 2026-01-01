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Word #1738 11011001001

summer

/ˈsʌmə/

Binary Representation

1
1
0
1
1
0
0
1
0
0
1

11-bit index: 11011001001 (decimal 1737)

Position

#1738 of 2048

Hex Index

0x6C9

4-Letter Prefix

summ

About "summer" in BIP39

"summer" is the #1738 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11011001001 (decimal index 1737), placing it at the 85% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "summ" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 6 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 1737), "summer" is part of the "S" letter group with 250 entries total, positioned at #221 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "summer" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "S"

#1518 sad #1519 saddle #1520 sadness #1521 safe #1522 sail #1523 salad #1524 salmon #1525 salon
View all words starting with "S"
Full BIP39 Wordlist