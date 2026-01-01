  1. Home
  2. / Words (S)
  3. / saddle
Word #1519 10111101110

saddle

/ˈsædᵊl/

Binary Representation

1
0
1
1
1
1
0
1
1
1
0

11-bit index: 10111101110 (decimal 1518)

Position

#1519 of 2048

Hex Index

0x5EE

4-Letter Prefix

sadd

About "saddle" in BIP39

"saddle" is the #1519 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10111101110 (decimal index 1518), placing it at the 74% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "sadd" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 6 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1518), "saddle" belongs to the "S" letter group, which contains 250 words. It is the #2 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "saddle" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "S"

#1518 sad #1520 sadness #1521 safe #1522 sail #1523 salad #1524 salmon #1525 salon #1526 salt
View all words starting with "S"
Full BIP39 Wordlist