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BIP39 Words: T
121 mnemonic seed phrase words starting with "T" from the BIP39 English wordlist.
|#
|Word
|Binary
|IPA
|Prefix
|1768
|table
|11011100111
|/ˈteɪbl/
|tabl
|1769
|tackle
|11011101000
|/ˈtækl/
|tack
|1770
|tag
|11011101001
|/tæg/
|tag
|1771
|tail
|11011101010
|/teɪl/
|tail
|1772
|talent
|11011101011
|/ˈtælənt/
|tale
|1773
|talk
|11011101100
|/tɔːk/
|talk
|1774
|tank
|11011101101
|/tæŋk/
|tank
|1775
|tape
|11011101110
|/teɪp/
|tape
|1776
|target
|11011101111
|/ˈtɑːgɪt/
|targ
|1777
|task
|11011110000
|/tɑːsk/
|task
|1778
|taste
|11011110001
|/teɪst/
|tast
|1779
|tattoo
|11011110010
|/təˈtuː/
|tatt
|1780
|taxi
|11011110011
|/ˈtæksi/
|taxi
|1781
|teach
|11011110100
|/tiːʧ/
|teac
|1782
|team
|11011110101
|/tiːm/
|team
|1783
|tell
|11011110110
|/tɛl/
|tell
|1784
|ten
|11011110111
|/tɛn/
|ten
|1785
|tenant
|11011111000
|/ˈtɛnənt/
|tena
|1786
|tennis
|11011111001
|/ˈtɛnɪs/
|tenn
|1787
|tent
|11011111010
|/tɛnt/
|tent
|1788
|term
|11011111011
|/tɜːm/
|term
|1789
|test
|11011111100
|/tɛst/
|test
|1790
|text
|11011111101
|/tɛkst/
|text
|1791
|thank
|11011111110
|/θæŋk/
|than
|1792
|that
|11011111111
|/ðæt/
|that
|1793
|theme
|11100000000
|/θiːm/
|them
|1794
|then
|11100000001
|/ðɛn/
|then
|1795
|theory
|11100000010
|/ˈθɪəri/
|theo
|1796
|there
|11100000011
|/ðeə/
|ther
|1797
|they
|11100000100
|/ðeɪ/
|they
|1798
|thing
|11100000101
|/θɪŋ/
|thin
|1799
|this
|11100000110
|/ðɪs/
|this
|1800
|thought
|11100000111
|/θɔːt/
|thou
|1801
|three
|11100001000
|/θriː/
|thre
|1802
|thrive
|11100001001
|/θraɪv/
|thri
|1803
|throw
|11100001010
|/θrəʊ/
|thro
|1804
|thumb
|11100001011
|/θʌm/
|thum
|1805
|thunder
|11100001100
|/ˈθʌndə/
|thun
|1806
|ticket
|11100001101
|/ˈtɪkɪt/
|tick
|1807
|tide
|11100001110
|/taɪd/
|tide
|1808
|tiger
|11100001111
|/ˈtaɪɡə/
|tige
|1809
|tilt
|11100010000
|/tɪlt/
|tilt
|1810
|timber
|11100010001
|/ˈtɪmbə/
|timb
|1811
|time
|11100010010
|/taɪm/
|time
|1812
|tiny
|11100010011
|/ˈtaɪni/
|tiny
|1813
|tip
|11100010100
|/tɪp/
|tip
|1814
|tired
|11100010101
|/ˈtaɪəd/
|tire
|1815
|tissue
|11100010110
|/ˈtɪʃuː/
|tiss
|1816
|title
|11100010111
|/ˈtaɪtl/
|titl
|1817
|toast
|11100011000
|/təʊst/
|toas
|1818
|tobacco
|11100011001
|/təˈbækəʊ/
|toba
|1819
|today
|11100011010
|/təˈdeɪ/
|toda
|1820
|toddler
|11100011011
|/ˈtɒdlə/
|todd
|1821
|toe
|11100011100
|/təʊ/
|toe
|1822
|together
|11100011101
|/təˈgɛðə/
|toge
|1823
|toilet
|11100011110
|/ˈtɔɪlɪt/
|toil
|1824
|token
|11100011111
|/ˈtəʊkᵊn/
|toke
|1825
|tomato
|11100100000
|/təˈmɑːtəʊ/
|toma
|1826
|tomorrow
|11100100001
|/təˈmɒrəʊ/
|tomo
|1827
|tone
|11100100010
|/təʊn/
|tone
|1828
|tongue
|11100100011
|/tʌŋ/
|tong
|1829
|tonight
|11100100100
|/təˈnaɪt/
|toni
|1830
|tool
|11100100101
|/tuːl/
|tool
|1831
|tooth
|11100100110
|/tuːθ/
|toot
|1832
|top
|11100100111
|/tɒp/
|top
|1833
|topic
|11100101000
|/ˈtɒpɪk/
|topi
|1834
|topple
|11100101001
|/ˈtɒpᵊl/
|topp
|1835
|torch
|11100101010
|/tɔːʧ/
|torc
|1836
|tornado
|11100101011
|/tɔːˈneɪdəʊ/
|torn
|1837
|tortoise
|11100101100
|/ˈtɔːtəs/
|tort
|1838
|toss
|11100101101
|/tɒs/
|toss
|1839
|total
|11100101110
|/ˈtəʊtl/
|tota
|1840
|tourist
|11100101111
|/ˈtʊərɪst/
|tour
|1841
|toward
|11100110000
|/təˈwɔːd/
|towa
|1842
|tower
|11100110001
|/ˈtaʊə/
|towe
|1843
|town
|11100110010
|/taʊn/
|town
|1844
|toy
|11100110011
|/tɔɪ/
|toy
|1845
|track
|11100110100
|/træk/
|trac
|1846
|trade
|11100110101
|/treɪd/
|trad
|1847
|traffic
|11100110110
|/ˈtræfɪk/
|traf
|1848
|tragic
|11100110111
|/ˈtræʤɪk/
|trag
|1849
|train
|11100111000
|/treɪn/
|trai
|1850
|transfer
|11100111001
|/ˈtrænsfə(ː)/
|tran
|1851
|trap
|11100111010
|/træp/
|trap
|1852
|trash
|11100111011
|/træʃ/
|tras
|1853
|travel
|11100111100
|/ˈtrævl/
|trav
|1854
|tray
|11100111101
|/treɪ/
|tray
|1855
|treat
|11100111110
|/triːt/
|trea
|1856
|tree
|11100111111
|/triː/
|tree
|1857
|trend
|11101000000
|/trɛnd/
|tren
|1858
|trial
|11101000001
|/ˈtraɪəl/
|tria
|1859
|tribe
|11101000010
|/traɪb/
|trib
|1860
|trick
|11101000011
|/trɪk/
|tric
|1861
|trigger
|11101000100
|/ˈtrɪgə/
|trig
|1862
|trim
|11101000101
|/trɪm/
|trim
|1863
|trip
|11101000110
|/trɪp/
|trip
|1864
|trophy
|11101000111
|/ˈtrəʊfi/
|trop
|1865
|trouble
|11101001000
|/ˈtrʌbl/
|trou
|1866
|truck
|11101001001
|/trʌk/
|truc
|1867
|true
|11101001010
|/truː/
|true
|1868
|truly
|11101001011
|/ˈtruːli/
|trul
|1869
|trumpet
|11101001100
|/ˈtrʌmpɪt/
|trum
|1870
|trust
|11101001101
|/trʌst/
|trus
|1871
|truth
|11101001110
|/truːθ/
|trut
|1872
|try
|11101001111
|/traɪ/
|try
|1873
|tube
|11101010000
|/tjuːb/
|tube
|1874
|tuition
|11101010001
|/tjuˈɪʃᵊn/
|tuit
|1875
|tumble
|11101010010
|/ˈtʌmbᵊl/
|tumb
|1876
|tuna
|11101010011
|/ˈʧuːnə/
|tuna
|1877
|tunnel
|11101010100
|/ˈtʌnl/
|tunn
|1878
|turkey
|11101010101
|/ˈtɜːki/
|turk
|1879
|turn
|11101010110
|/tɜːn/
|turn
|1880
|turtle
|11101010111
|/ˈtɜːtᵊl/
|turt
|1881
|twelve
|11101011000
|/twɛlv/
|twel
|1882
|twenty
|11101011001
|/ˈtwɛnti/
|twen
|1883
|twice
|11101011010
|/twaɪs/
|twic
|1884
|twin
|11101011011
|/twɪn/
|twin
|1885
|twist
|11101011100
|/twɪst/
|twis
|1886
|two
|11101011101
|/tuː/
|two
|1887
|type
|11101011110
|/taɪp/
|type
|1888
|typical
|11101011111
|/ˈtɪpɪk(ə)l/
|typi