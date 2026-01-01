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Word #1771 11011101010

tail

/teɪl/

Binary Representation

1
1
0
1
1
1
0
1
0
1
0

11-bit index: 11011101010 (decimal 1770)

Position

#1771 of 2048

Hex Index

0x6EA

4-Letter Prefix

tail

About "tail" in BIP39

"tail" is the #1771 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11011101010 (decimal index 1770), placing it at the 86% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "tail" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At just 4 characters, "tail" is one of the shorter words in the BIP39 list, making it quicker to type during wallet recovery but potentially easier to confuse with similar short entries.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 1770), "tail" is part of the "T" letter group with 121 entries total, positioned at #4 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "tail" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "T"

#1768 table #1769 tackle #1770 tag #1772 talent #1773 talk #1774 tank #1775 tape #1776 target
View all words starting with "T"
Full BIP39 Wordlist