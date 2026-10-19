Word #124 00001111011
author — BIP39 word #124
"author" is word #124 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between aunt and auto.
In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value
00001111011,
decimal index 123.
/ˈɔːθə/ · noun: a person who writes a book, article or other text
Russian: автор
Binary Representation
Six 1-bits and five 0-bits; 462 of the 2048 indexes have exactly six 1-bits.
One wrong bit turns it into (leftmost bit first):
Position
#124 of 2048
Hex Index
0x07B
4-Letter Prefix
auth
About "author" in BIP39
Word #124 in the Other 9 BIP39 Wordlists
Czech buldok
French aplanir
Italian arachide
Japanese いもたれ
Korean 고향
Portuguese amistoso
Spanish apio
Similar Words — Check Carefully During Recovery
Read aloud, "author" /ˈɔːθə/ is one sound away from this word: