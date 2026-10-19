Word #124 00001111011

author — BIP39 word #124

"author" is word #124 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between aunt and auto. In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value 00001111011 , decimal index 123.

/ˈɔːθə/ · noun: a person who writes a book, article or other text

Russian: автор