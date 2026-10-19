Word #124 00001111011

author — BIP39 word #124

"author" is word #124 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between aunt and auto. In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value 00001111011, decimal index 123.

/ˈɔːθə/ · noun: a person who writes a book, article or other text

Russian: автор

Binary Representation

Six 1-bits and five 0-bits; 462 of the 2048 indexes have exactly six 1-bits.

One wrong bit turns it into (leftmost bit first):

monthexhaustcontrolbuyeralterarenaaspectattackavocadoaugustaunt

Position

#124 of 2048

Hex Index

0x07B

4-Letter Prefix

auth

About "author" in BIP39

  • "author" has 6 letters, but the first four, "auth", already identify it, because "aut" also begins auto and autumn.

Word #124 in the Other 9 BIP39 Wordlists

Czech buldok
French aplanir
Italian arachide
Japanese いもたれ
Korean 고향
Portuguese amistoso
Spanish apio
Traditional Chinese
Simplified Chinese

Similar Words — Check Carefully During Recovery

Read aloud, "author" /ˈɔːθə/ is one sound away from this word:

order /ˈɔːdə/

Words sharing the first three letters "aut":

autoautumn

More BIP39 Words Starting with "A"

#120 auction #121 audit #122 august #123 aunt #125 auto #126 autumn #127 average #128 avocado
View all words starting with "A"

Seed phrase, key and recovery guides

Full BIP39 Wordlist