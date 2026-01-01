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Word #1175 10010010110

name

/neɪm/

Binary Representation

1
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
1
1
0

11-bit index: 10010010110 (decimal 1174)

Position

#1175 of 2048

Hex Index

0x496

4-Letter Prefix

name

About "name" in BIP39

"name" is the #1175 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10010010110 (decimal index 1174), placing it at the 57% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "name" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At just 4 characters, "name" is one of the shorter words in the BIP39 list, making it quicker to type during wallet recovery but potentially easier to confuse with similar short entries.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1174), "name" belongs to the "N" letter group, which contains 41 words. It is the #2 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "name" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "N"

#1174 naive #1176 napkin #1177 narrow #1178 nasty #1179 nation #1180 nature #1181 near #1182 neck
View all words starting with "N"
Full BIP39 Wordlist