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Word #1000 01111100111

language

/ˈlæŋgwɪʤ/

Binary Representation

0
1
1
1
1
1
0
0
1
1
1

11-bit index: 01111100111 (decimal 999)

Position

#1000 of 2048

Hex Index

0x3E7

4-Letter Prefix

lang

About "language" in BIP39

"language" is the #1000 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 01111100111 (decimal index 999), placing it at the 49% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "lang" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. With 8 characters, "language" is among the longer entries in the list, which reduces the chance of confusion with other words during manual seed phrase entry.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 999), "language" belongs to the "L" letter group, which contains 76 words. It is the #8 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "language" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "L"

#993 lab #994 label #995 labor #996 ladder #997 lady #998 lake #999 lamp #1001 laptop
View all words starting with "L"
Full BIP39 Wordlist