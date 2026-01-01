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Word #966 01111000101

judge

/ˈʤʌʤ/

Binary Representation

0
1
1
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1

11-bit index: 01111000101 (decimal 965)

Position

#966 of 2048

Hex Index

0x3C5

4-Letter Prefix

judg

About "judge" in BIP39

"judge" is the #966 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 01111000101 (decimal index 965), placing it at the 47% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "judg" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 5 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 965), "judge" belongs to the "J" letter group, which contains 20 words. It is the #14 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "judge" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "J"

#953 jacket #954 jaguar #955 jar #956 jazz #957 jealous #958 jeans #959 jelly #960 jewel
View all words starting with "J"
Full BIP39 Wordlist