Word #1553 11000010000

search — BIP39 word #1553

"search" is word #1553 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between sea and season. In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value 11000010000, decimal index 1552.

/sɜːʧ/ · verb: to look carefully for something or someone

Russian: поиск

Binary Representation

Three 1-bits and eight 0-bits; 165 of the 2048 indexes have exactly three 1-bits.

One wrong bit turns it into (leftmost bit first):

dragonlinktiltspiritskateshipscaleseeksecretseatseason

Position

#1553 of 2048

Hex Index

0x610

4-Letter Prefix

sear

About "search" in BIP39

  • "search" has 6 letters, but the first four, "sear", already identify it, because "sea" also begins sea, season and seat.
  • Its first letters also spell another BIP39 word, sea. Write "search" out in full: cut short, it turns into a different valid word.

Word #1553 in the Other 9 BIP39 Wordlists

Czech sluha
French prodige
Italian sbancato
Japanese はさみ
Korean 조선
Portuguese premiar
Spanish raspa
Traditional Chinese
Simplified Chinese

Similar Words — Check Carefully During Recovery

Read aloud, "search" /sɜːʧ/ is one sound away from these 2 words:

such /sʌʧ/surge /sɜːʤ/

Words sharing the first three letters "sea":

seaseasonseat

More BIP39 Words Starting with "S"

#1549 screen #1550 script #1551 scrub #1552 sea #1554 season #1555 seat #1556 second #1557 secret
View all words starting with "S"

Seed phrase, key and recovery guides

Full BIP39 Wordlist