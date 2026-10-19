Word #1553 11000010000

search — BIP39 word #1553

"search" is word #1553 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between sea and season. In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value 11000010000 , decimal index 1552.

/sɜːʧ/ · verb: to look carefully for something or someone

Russian: поиск