Word #1553 11000010000
search — BIP39 word #1553
"search" is word #1553 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between sea and season.
In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value
11000010000,
decimal index 1552.
/sɜːʧ/ · verb: to look carefully for something or someone
Russian: поиск
Binary Representation
Three 1-bits and eight 0-bits; 165 of the 2048 indexes have exactly three 1-bits.
One wrong bit turns it into (leftmost bit first):
Position
#1553 of 2048
Hex Index
0x610
4-Letter Prefix
sear
About "search" in BIP39
Word #1553 in the Other 9 BIP39 Wordlists
Czech sluha
French prodige
Italian sbancato
Japanese はさみ
Korean 조선
Portuguese premiar
Spanish raspa
Similar Words — Check Carefully During Recovery
Read aloud, "search" /sɜːʧ/ is one sound away from these 2 words: