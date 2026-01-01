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Word #1979 11110111010

warrior

/ˈwɒrɪə/

Binary Representation

1
1
1
1
0
1
1
1
0
1
0

11-bit index: 11110111010 (decimal 1978)

Position

#1979 of 2048

Hex Index

0x7BA

4-Letter Prefix

warr

About "warrior" in BIP39

"warrior" is the #1979 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11110111010 (decimal index 1978), placing it at the 97% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "warr" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. With 7 characters, "warrior" is among the longer entries in the list, which reduces the chance of confusion with other words during manual seed phrase entry.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 1978), "warrior" is part of the "W" letter group with 69 entries total, positioned at #10 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "warrior" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "W"

#1970 wage #1971 wagon #1972 wait #1973 walk #1974 wall #1975 walnut #1976 want #1977 warfare
View all words starting with "W"
Full BIP39 Wordlist