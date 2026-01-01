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Word #1222 10011000101

obvious

/ˈɒbvɪəs/

Binary Representation

1
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
1
0
1

11-bit index: 10011000101 (decimal 1221)

Position

#1222 of 2048

Hex Index

0x4C5

4-Letter Prefix

obvi

About "obvious" in BIP39

"obvious" is the #1222 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10011000101 (decimal index 1221), placing it at the 60% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "obvi" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. With 7 characters, "obvious" is among the longer entries in the list, which reduces the chance of confusion with other words during manual seed phrase entry.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1221), "obvious" belongs to the "O" letter group, which contains 55 words. It is the #8 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "obvious" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "O"

#1215 oak #1216 obey #1217 object #1218 oblige #1219 obscure #1220 observe #1221 obtain #1223 occur
View all words starting with "O"
Full BIP39 Wordlist