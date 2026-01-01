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Word #1409 10110000000

quote

/kwəʊt/

Binary Representation

1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

11-bit index: 10110000000 (decimal 1408)

Position

#1409 of 2048

Hex Index

0x580

4-Letter Prefix

quot

About "quote" in BIP39

"quote" is the #1409 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10110000000 (decimal index 1408), placing it at the 69% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "quot" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 5 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1408), "quote" belongs to the "Q" letter group, which contains 8 words. It is the #8 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "quote" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "Q"

#1402 quality #1403 quantum #1404 quarter #1405 question #1406 quick #1407 quit #1408 quiz
View all words starting with "Q"
Full BIP39 Wordlist