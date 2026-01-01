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Word #734 01011011101

forum

/ˈfɔːrəm/

Binary Representation

0
1
0
1
1
0
1
1
1
0
1

11-bit index: 01011011101 (decimal 733)

Position

#734 of 2048

Hex Index

0x2DD

4-Letter Prefix

foru

About "forum" in BIP39

"forum" is the #734 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 01011011101 (decimal index 733), placing it at the 36% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "foru" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 5 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 733), "forum" belongs to the "F" letter group, which contains 106 words. It is the #83 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "forum" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "F"

#652 fabric #653 face #654 faculty #655 fade #656 faint #657 faith #658 fall #659 false
View all words starting with "F"
Full BIP39 Wordlist