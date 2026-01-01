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Word #940 01110101011

install

/ɪnˈstɔːl/

Binary Representation

0
1
1
1
0
1
0
1
0
1
1

11-bit index: 01110101011 (decimal 939)

Position

#940 of 2048

Hex Index

0x3AB

4-Letter Prefix

inst

About "install" in BIP39

"install" is the #940 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 01110101011 (decimal index 939), placing it at the 46% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "inst" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. With 7 characters, "install" is among the longer entries in the list, which reduces the chance of confusion with other words during manual seed phrase entry.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 939), "install" belongs to the "I" letter group, which contains 55 words. It is the #43 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "install" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "I"

#898 ice #899 icon #900 idea #901 identify #902 idle #903 ignore #904 ill #905 illegal
View all words starting with "I"
Full BIP39 Wordlist