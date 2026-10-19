Word #290 00100100001

category — BIP39 word #290

"category" is word #290 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between catch and cattle. In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value 00100100001, decimal index 289.

/ˈkætɪgəri/ · noun: a group of people or things with shared features

Russian: категория

Binary Representation

Three 1-bits and eight 0-bits; 165 of the 2048 indexes have exactly three 1-bits.

One wrong bit turns it into (leftmost bit first):

picnicgoddessaerobiccrouchclubcagechangecementcautioncaughtcatch

Position

#290 of 2048

Hex Index

0x121

4-Letter Prefix

cate

About "category" in BIP39

  • "category" has 8 letters, but the first four, "cate", already identify it, because "cat" also begins cat, catalog, catch and cattle.
  • Its first letters also spell another BIP39 word, cat. Write "category" out in full: cut short, it turns into a different valid word.
  • "cate" is unique only within the English list: it also begins catena in the Italian list, so a four-letter backup should say which list it uses.

Word #290 in the Other 9 BIP39 Wordlists

Czech draze
French brousse
Italian camerata
Japanese おっと
Korean 나물
Portuguese bilhete
Spanish bufanda
Traditional Chinese
Simplified Chinese

Similar Words — Check Carefully During Recovery

Words sharing the first three letters "cat":

catcatalogcatchcattle

More BIP39 Words Starting with "C"

#286 casual #287 cat #288 catalog #289 catch #291 cattle #292 caught #293 cause #294 caution
View all words starting with "C"

Seed phrase, key and recovery guides

Full BIP39 Wordlist