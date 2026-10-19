Word #290 00100100001

category — BIP39 word #290

"category" is word #290 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between catch and cattle. In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value 00100100001 , decimal index 289.

/ˈkætɪgəri/ · noun: a group of people or things with shared features

Russian: категория