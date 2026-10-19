Word #290 00100100001
category — BIP39 word #290
"category" is word #290 of the 2048 words in the official BIP39 English wordlist, between catch and cattle.
In a seed phrase it stands for the 11-bit value
00100100001,
decimal index 289.
/ˈkætɪgəri/ · noun: a group of people or things with shared features
Russian: категория
Binary Representation
Three 1-bits and eight 0-bits; 165 of the 2048 indexes have exactly three 1-bits.
One wrong bit turns it into (leftmost bit first):
Position
#290 of 2048
Hex Index
0x121
4-Letter Prefix
cate
About "category" in BIP39
- "category" has 8 letters, but the first four, "cate", already identify it, because "cat" also begins cat, catalog, catch and cattle.
- Its first letters also spell another BIP39 word, cat. Write "category" out in full: cut short, it turns into a different valid word.
- "cate" is unique only within the English list: it also begins catena in the Italian list, so a four-letter backup should say which list it uses.
Word #290 in the Other 9 BIP39 Wordlists
Czech draze
French brousse
Italian camerata
Japanese おっと
Korean 나물
Portuguese bilhete
Spanish bufanda