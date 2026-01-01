"reflect" is the #1442 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10110100001 (decimal index 1441), placing it at the 70% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "refl" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. With 7 characters, "reflect" is among the longer entries in the list, which reduces the chance of confusion with other words during manual seed phrase entry.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1441), "reflect" belongs to the "R" letter group, which contains 108 words. It is the #33 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "reflect" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.