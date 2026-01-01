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Word #1917 11101111100

usage

/ˈjuːzɪʤ/

Binary Representation

1
1
1
0
1
1
1
1
1
0
0

11-bit index: 11101111100 (decimal 1916)

Position

#1917 of 2048

Hex Index

0x77C

4-Letter Prefix

usag

Also in Other BIP39 Wordlists

The word "usage" appears in 1 other BIP39 language wordlist:

French

About "usage" in BIP39

"usage" is the #1917 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11101111100 (decimal index 1916), placing it at the 94% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "usag" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 5 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 1916), "usage" is part of the "U" letter group with 35 entries total, positioned at #29 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "usage" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "U"

#1889 ugly #1890 umbrella #1891 unable #1892 unaware #1893 uncle #1894 uncover #1895 under #1896 undo
View all words starting with "U"
Full BIP39 Wordlist