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Word #422 00110100101

cruise

/kruːz/

Binary Representation

0
0
1
1
0
1
0
0
1
0
1

11-bit index: 00110100101 (decimal 421)

Position

#422 of 2048

Hex Index

0x1A5

4-Letter Prefix

crui

About "cruise" in BIP39

"cruise" is the #422 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 00110100101 (decimal index 421), placing it at the 21% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "crui" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 6 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Positioned in the first quarter of the wordlist (index 421), "cruise" starts with "C" — a letter group containing 186 words total. It is word #169 within that group. Words early in the list have lower binary values with more leading zeros, which can be relevant when analyzing raw entropy data.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "cruise" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "C"

#254 cabbage #255 cabin #256 cable #257 cactus #258 cage #259 cake #260 call #261 calm
View all words starting with "C"
Full BIP39 Wordlist