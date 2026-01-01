"push" is the #1398 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10101110101 (decimal index 1397), placing it at the 68% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "push" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At just 4 characters, "push" is one of the shorter words in the BIP39 list, making it quicker to type during wallet recovery but potentially easier to confuse with similar short entries.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1397), "push" belongs to the "P" letter group, which contains 132 words. It is the #129 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "push" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.