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Word #1184 10010011111

negative

/ˈnɛgətɪv/

Binary Representation

1
0
0
1
0
0
1
1
1
1
1

11-bit index: 10010011111 (decimal 1183)

Position

#1184 of 2048

Hex Index

0x49F

4-Letter Prefix

nega

About "negative" in BIP39

"negative" is the #1184 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10010011111 (decimal index 1183), placing it at the 58% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "nega" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. With 8 characters, "negative" is among the longer entries in the list, which reduces the chance of confusion with other words during manual seed phrase entry.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1183), "negative" belongs to the "N" letter group, which contains 41 words. It is the #11 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "negative" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "N"

#1174 naive #1175 name #1176 napkin #1177 narrow #1178 nasty #1179 nation #1180 nature #1181 near
View all words starting with "N"
Full BIP39 Wordlist