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Word #1571 11000100010

session

/ˈsɛʃən/

Binary Representation

1
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0

11-bit index: 11000100010 (decimal 1570)

Position

#1571 of 2048

Hex Index

0x622

4-Letter Prefix

sess

About "session" in BIP39

"session" is the #1571 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11000100010 (decimal index 1570), placing it at the 77% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "sess" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. With 7 characters, "session" is among the longer entries in the list, which reduces the chance of confusion with other words during manual seed phrase entry.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 1570), "session" is part of the "S" letter group with 250 entries total, positioned at #54 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "session" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "S"

#1518 sad #1519 saddle #1520 sadness #1521 safe #1522 sail #1523 salad #1524 salmon #1525 salon
View all words starting with "S"
Full BIP39 Wordlist