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Word #1231 10011001110

oil

/ɔɪl/

Binary Representation

1
0
0
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
0

11-bit index: 10011001110 (decimal 1230)

Position

#1231 of 2048

Hex Index

0x4CE

4-Letter Prefix

oil

About "oil" in BIP39

"oil" is the #1231 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 10011001110 (decimal index 1230), placing it at the 60% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "oil" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At just 3 characters, "oil" is one of the shorter words in the BIP39 list, making it quicker to type during wallet recovery but potentially easier to confuse with similar short entries.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 1230), "oil" belongs to the "O" letter group, which contains 55 words. It is the #17 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "oil" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "O"

#1215 oak #1216 obey #1217 object #1218 oblige #1219 obscure #1220 observe #1221 obtain #1222 obvious
View all words starting with "O"
Full BIP39 Wordlist