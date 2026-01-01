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Word #829 01100111100

guide

/gaɪd/

Binary Representation

0
1
1
0
0
1
1
1
1
0
0

11-bit index: 01100111100 (decimal 828)

Position

#829 of 2048

Hex Index

0x33C

4-Letter Prefix

guid

Also in Other BIP39 Wordlists

The word "guide" appears in 1 other BIP39 language wordlist:

French

About "guide" in BIP39

"guide" is the #829 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 01100111100 (decimal index 828), placing it at the 40% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "guid" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 5 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 828), "guide" belongs to the "G" letter group, which contains 76 words. It is the #72 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "guide" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "G"

#758 gadget #759 gain #760 galaxy #761 gallery #762 game #763 gap #764 garage #765 garbage
View all words starting with "G"
Full BIP39 Wordlist