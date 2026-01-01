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Word #1925 11110000100

vacuum

/ˈvækjʊəm/

Binary Representation

1
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0

11-bit index: 11110000100 (decimal 1924)

Position

#1925 of 2048

Hex Index

0x784

4-Letter Prefix

vacu

About "vacuum" in BIP39

"vacuum" is the #1925 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 11110000100 (decimal index 1924), placing it at the 94% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "vacu" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At 6 characters, it falls in the typical length range for BIP39 words, balancing readability with distinctiveness during manual wallet recovery.

Near the end of the wordlist (index 1924), "vacuum" is part of the "V" letter group with 46 entries total, positioned at #2 in that group. Words in the upper range of the list have binary representations with more leading 1s.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "vacuum" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "V"

#1924 vacant #1926 vague #1927 valid #1928 valley #1929 valve #1930 van #1931 vanish #1932 vapor
View all words starting with "V"
Full BIP39 Wordlist