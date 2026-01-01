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Word #532 01000010011

draw

/drɔː/

Binary Representation

0
1
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
1

11-bit index: 01000010011 (decimal 531)

Position

#532 of 2048

Hex Index

0x213

4-Letter Prefix

draw

About "draw" in BIP39

"draw" is the #532 word in the official BIP39 English mnemonic wordlist. It is encoded as the 11-bit binary value 01000010011 (decimal index 531), placing it at the 26% mark of the full 2048-word list.

The 4-letter prefix "draw" uniquely identifies this word among all 2048 entries. At just 4 characters, "draw" is one of the shorter words in the BIP39 list, making it quicker to type during wallet recovery but potentially easier to confuse with similar short entries.

Located in the middle section of the wordlist (index 531), "draw" belongs to the "D" letter group, which contains 112 words. It is the #93 entry in that group. Mid-range words have a balanced mix of 0s and 1s in their binary representation.

In a 12-word seed phrase, each word encodes 11 bits of entropy. The probability of "draw" appearing in any specific position of a randomly generated phrase is 1 in 2048 (≈ 0.049%). A complete 24-word phrase encodes 256 bits of entropy, providing security equivalent to a key space of approximately 1.16 × 10⁷⁷ — far beyond the reach of brute-force attacks.

More BIP39 Words Starting with "D"

#440 dad #441 damage #442 damp #443 dance #444 danger #445 daring #446 dash #447 daughter
View all words starting with "D"
Full BIP39 Wordlist