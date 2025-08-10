Bip39 Phrase Wordlist of 2048 words
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Phrase Language
English
Czech
French
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Portuguese
Spanish
Chinese (Traditional)
Chinese (Simplified)
Transcription dictionary
BIP39 Tools
Mnemonic Generator
Generate BIP39 seed phrases with entropy display
Seed to Private Key
Convert mnemonics to keys for 200+ coins
Private Key Generator
Random key generation for various blockchains
PDF Archive
Blog
Crypto Technology
Blog
Page 2 of 6 · 70 articles
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Bitcoin Improvement Proposal (BIP) & Full List
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The History of Bitcoin
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How To Store Your Seed Phrase Safely
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Oct 12, 2025
Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable in 2026
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Hardware Wallets
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How To Store Your Cryptocurrency
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What Is Hash Rate & How It Works
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What Is a Dust Transaction in Crypto? Bitcoin UTXO Basics
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Custodial vs Non-Custodial Wallet
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What Makes Bitcoin's Price Go Up
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Bitcoin
Aug 24, 2025
Bitcoin Ordinals & How They Work
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Aug 17, 2025
What is Bitcoin Dominance & How to Use It
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Bitcoin
Aug 10, 2025
What Is Bitcoin Mempool & How It Work
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